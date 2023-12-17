Israel-Hamas war: Freed hostages urge Israel to re-instate hostage negotiations
Israel is facing immense pressure from its citizens to bring hostage negotiations back to the table. Anger and sorrow have mounted in Israel after the IDF admitted to killing three hostages on Friday. Thousands gathered at Israel's headquarters in Tel Aviv to protest the Israeli military's actions and call on to Netanyahu government to do more to release the hostages in Gaza. To know more watch this interview with Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy.