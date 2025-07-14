LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Gaza war: New strikes hit Gaza as war toll surpasses 58,000
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 14:59 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 14:59 IST
Israel-Gaza war: New strikes hit Gaza as war toll surpasses 58,000
Videos Jul 14, 2025, 14:59 IST

Israel-Gaza war: New strikes hit Gaza as war toll surpasses 58,000

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday that talks are ongoing over Israel's conflict in Gaza and he hopes for progress in the next week, even as ceasefire negotiations in Doha stalled.

Trending Topics

trending videos