Published: Jun 07, 2025, 08:51 IST | Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 08:51 IST
Israel-Gaza war: 4 IDF soldiers killed, 5 wounded in South Gaza explosion
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the deaths of four soldiers in a building explosion in Gaza's Khan Younis area. The incident occurred during a military operation, resulting in five additional soldiers being wounded. The IDF has been engaged in intense combat operations in Gaza, with thousands more troops potentially needed to support the efforts.

