/Israel Conducts Major Strikes Inside Lebanon Hours After Announcement of Ceasefire

Published: Apr 08, 2026, 22:00 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 22:00 IST
Tensions have flared once again as Israel carried out major strikes inside Lebanon just hours after a ceasefire was announced. The developments have raised serious concerns about the stability of the truce, with fears that the situation could quickly spiral back into conflict. While both sides had signaled a pause in hostilities, the fresh attacks highlight deep mistrust and the fragile nature of the agreement, leaving the region on edge as the world watches closely.