/Israel believes the kites are being organised by Hamas

Published: Aug 28, 2026, 22:05 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 22:05 IST
Israeli authorities have seized kites from children in Gaza, arguing that the activity may be linked to Hamas-organized events. The move has generated debate over security measures and their impact on civilians, particularly children living in the territory. The incident underscores how everyday life in Gaza remains affected by the ongoing conflict, with even recreational activities becoming part of a wider security and political dispute.