/Islamabad hospital fire: Bilawal Bhutto slams govt over 14 infant deaths at PIMS

Published: Sep 01, 2026, 18:05 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 18:05 IST
Fourteen newborn babies tragically lost their lives following a devastating fire in the neonatal ward nursery at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in Islamabad. Preliminary reports indicate that an oxygen-related device or cylinder near an incubator caught fire and spread rapidly through the intensive care unit.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the tragic incident, demanding a thorough investigation and strict accountability for those responsible for the safety lapse. Watch the full coverage for the latest updates on the investigation and official statements.