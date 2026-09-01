/Islamabad hospital fire: Bilawal Bhutto slams govt over 14 infant deaths at PIMS

Fourteen newborn babies tragically lost their lives following a devastating fire in the neonatal ward nursery at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in Islamabad. Preliminary reports indicate that an oxygen-related device or cylinder near an incubator caught fire and spread rapidly through the intensive care unit. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the tragic incident, demanding a thorough investigation and strict accountability for those responsible for the safety lapse. Watch the full coverage for the latest updates on the investigation and official statements.