Is Virat Kohli the greatest ODI Cricketer ever? | WION World of Cricket

Virat Kohli broke the World Record for most ODI centuries against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final. Kohli's 50th ODI ton took him past his idol Sachin Tendulkar who was watching on. Tendulkar's record for most international centuries is still a fair bit away bit Kohli now can claim to be the greatest ODI player of all-time. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore believes he has a very strong claim for that honour.