Is United States repeating its 'Cluster Bomb Mistake' of Vietnam & Laos in Ukraine?

Ukraine is running short of weapons. And the united states is low on the weapons that it can spare for Ukraine. This was a public candid admission by the American president Joe Biden in a recent interview. So how does Washington remedy this situation? Well, the United States has now decided to send cluster ammunition to Ukraine to fight against the Russians. This is an escalation in the war so grave that some of America's own allies such as the united Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and Spain have expressed their opposition to it. Forget international allies, even the members of the democrat party in Joe Biden's own administration have expressed reservations about cluster ammunitions. So why is the United States sending cluster ammunition to Ukraine? Mohammed Saleh gets you the details.