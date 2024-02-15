Is the far-left group, DHKP-C, staging a comeback in Turkiye?

On a day when Turkiye was commemorating the anniversary of an earthquake in its south that killed more than 53,000 people last year, At least one person was killed and five others wounded in a terror attack in front of Istanbul's central courthouse. The two assailants, a man and a woman, were killed in the gun battle with the security officials. They are believed to be associated with a leftist "terrorist" organization which has staged attacks in Turkiye since the 1980s.Turkiye is gradually emerging from a decade-long violent spell, marked by repeated bombings and other attacks linked to Jihadist fighters and Kurdish militants. This attack, targeting a police check point near a courthouse, shattered that sense of security, rendering the nation vulnerable. Mohammed Saleh brings you the details.