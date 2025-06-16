LOGIN
Published: Jun 16, 2025, 08:41 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 08:41 IST
Is Khamenei the next target? | Israel-Iran war

Israel is staying silent and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has deflected reports suggesting that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was in Israeli crosshairs. Watch in for more details!

