Is HP Inc. stock set for a big drop?
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 13, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
According to reports Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has reduced its stake in HP Inc., the maker of printers and personal computers, by 47% to 5.2% in the past two months.
