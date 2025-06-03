Is Europe preparing for war with Russia? | Russia-Ukraine war

European nations are not just supplying offensive weapons to Ukraine, they’ve also removed any restrictions on use case scenarios. That means Ukraine can strike Russia where it wants and when it wants. The escalation of war in Ukraine poses a threat of expansion of war in Europe, especially to those countries that share a border with Russia, which are feeling the heat. Now, the European arms race has begun. Russia is amping up its defense capabilities to historically high levels. Meanwhile, NATO countries are also increasing their defense spending. The most recent warning came from Germany. The German defense chief has warned that Russia might attack NATO in the next four years. Citing record production of military equipment by Russia, he said an attack on Baltic state members could happen as soon as 2029. Latvia’s intelligence service has also warned of a deteriorating security situation in Eastern Europe. Latvian intelligence has pointed out a major Russian military buildup in the Baltic Sea. They also say Russia is expanding surveillance activities around NATO military operations in the region.