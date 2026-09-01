/Is ethanol boom putting pressure on eggs?

Ethanol vs eggs, is India’s fuel push adding to food prices? India is expanding ethanol blending to cut its dependence on imported oil. But ethanol production also uses maize, a crucial ingredient in poultry feed. As demand for maize rises, feed costs could come under pressure, potentially pushing up the cost of producing eggs. But ethanol is only one part of the equation. Egg prices are also driven by poultry demand, feed costs, weather and supply. So, can India expand ethanol without making everyday food more expensive?