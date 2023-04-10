Is Australia all set to legalise cannabis? Watch all details here

Across the world, dozens of nations have changed their laws to allow people to light up. Another nation that is about to be added to the list is Australia. The Australian Greens are planning to introduce a bill aiming to legalise cannabis. The legislation, if passed, would allow for the regulation and sale of approved cannabis strains. The cannabis will be used for recreational consumption in Australia. The bill is currently out for public consultation. To get anywhere, the bill would need government support to replenish the existing law.