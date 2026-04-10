/Irsael Vs Hezbollah: Lebanon Flashpoint Threatens Iran Truce As Israel-Hezbollah Clash Intensifies

Published: Apr 10, 2026, 22:30 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 22:30 IST
Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah is escalating again, putting the fragile Iran-linked truce at risk. Israeli strikes in Lebanon have reportedly killed security personnel, while Hezbollah has responded with attacks, including targeting an Israeli naval base. The IDF claims thousands of Hezbollah-linked sites have been dismantled so far. With both sides trading fire, the situation on the Lebanon front is emerging as the biggest threat to ongoing diplomatic efforts.