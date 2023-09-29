Iraq: Revolution budding in Mosul's Kitchen

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
In Iraq’s largely conservative and patriarchal society, a catering business is helping single mothers achieve financial security. These young and brilliant women are offering the taste of Mosul. They are celebrating the culture of a city ravaged by the deadly Islamic state rule.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos