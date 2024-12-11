Women in Iran risk the death penalty or up to 15 years in prison under new morality laws, which will come into effect this week. Watch for more details!
Iran's New 'Morality Laws' Set to Take Effect
Advertisment
Women in Iran risk the death penalty or up to 15 years in prison under new morality laws, which will come into effect this week. Watch for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.