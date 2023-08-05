Iranian boxer Javad Vafaei-Sani gets an execution order for taking part in protest

Iran has drawn criticism from human rights groups from around the world over its decision to execute the Iranian boxing champion Javad Vafaei-Sani. The 27-year-old boxer was arrested in early 2020 for taking part in a nationwide protest in 2019 which was sparked by sudden rise in the price of fuel. The boxer was accused of incitement and deliberate destruction of government buildings Sani was also accused of having connections with the outlawed opposition.