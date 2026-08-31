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Iran warns of disproportionate response if US carries out further attacks

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 22:50 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 22:50 IST
Iran has warned that any further U.S. military strikes or aggressive actions will be met with a decisive and severe response.

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