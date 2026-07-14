/Iran vs US over Hormuz: 'We are the true guardians'

Tensions are flaring again over one of the world’s most important waterways. Iran has hit back at US claims and declared itself the "true guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran is even mulling a bill to formalise its control, and there’s talk of tolls for ships passing through. Meanwhile, Trump is pushing Gulf allies to reimburse the US for protecting shipping in the region. With nearly 20% of the world’s oil passing through Hormuz, this isn’t just a political spat. It’s about trade, fuel prices, and who gets to call the shots on a 33km-wide chokepoint that the whole world watches.