Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 12:30 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 12:30 IST
Iran-US talks: Trump claims talks scheduled, Iran refuses
Iran said Tuesday it has not made any request for talks with the United States, after President Donald Trump said Tehran was seeking negotiations following last month's war with Israel.

