Published: Jul 01, 2025, 17:00 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 17:00 IST
Iran slams Ukraine's backing of US-Israel strikes, Tehran protests Ukraine's Israel support
Iran has summoned the Ukrainian envoy to protest Ukraine's backing of US-Israel strikes, criticizing Kyiv's stance as "hostile." Tensions escalate between Iran and Ukraine. Watch for more details!

