/Iran Sentences Nobel Peace Laureate Narges Mohammadi to 6 Years

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term by a Revolutionary Court, drawing global concern over human rights and political repression. Mohammadi was convicted on charges including “gathering and collusion against national security” and “propaganda against the state,” resulting in a multi‑year sentence, travel ban, and internal exile. The sentence comes as she was reportedly on a hunger strike and amid broader government crackdowns on dissent.