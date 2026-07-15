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Iran Says Spain on 'Right Side of History' Ahead of World Cup Final

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 20:27 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 20:27 IST
Iran congratulated Spain after La Roja defeated France to reach the World Cup final. Iran's backing for Spain is because of the European nation's stance against U.S.

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