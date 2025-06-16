LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Iran’s parliament mulling withdrawal from nuclear proliferation treaty after Israeli strikes
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 16, 2025, 09:26 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 09:26 IST
Iran’s parliament mulling withdrawal from nuclear proliferation treaty after Israeli strikes
Videos Jun 16, 2025, 09:26 IST

Iran’s parliament mulling withdrawal from nuclear proliferation treaty after Israeli strikes

Iran’s unicameral parliament is considering withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in the wake of strikes on its nuclear facilities.

Trending Topics

trending videos