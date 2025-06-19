Published: Jun 19, 2025, 09:11 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 09:11 IST
Iran-Israel War: Trump says Israel is doing 'pretty well' amid escalating war with Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, stating that Israel is doing “pretty well” as hostilities intensify. Speaking during a campaign stop, Trump refrained from explicitly supporting U.S. military intervention but emphasized Israel’s military strength and strategic capabilities.