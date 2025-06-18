/Iran-Israel War: "Real End, Not Just Ceasefire": Trump Outlines Endgame for Iran-Israel Conflict

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 09:11 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 09:11 IST
Donald Trump calls for a definitive resolution to the Iran-Israel war, rejecting temporary ceasefires and pushing for a “real end” to the escalating conflict.

