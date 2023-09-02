Iran-Iraq Border Clash: Kurdish rebels mount trouble for Iran

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
In order to disarm and evacuate Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq, Iran claims to have achieved a deal with Iraq. By September 19, the central Iraqi government has promised to disarm "terrorist, secessionist groups" in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq, according to Nasser Kanani, a spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

