Iran cuts flow of Little Zab river into drought-stricken Iraq | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Iran has reportedly halted the flow of Little Zab river into neighbouring country of Iraq, which is already reeling from drought and desertification. According to the officials, the move by Iran has caused periodic cuts in the water level of Tigres river in Iraq.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos