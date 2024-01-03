videos
Iran blast: Death toll rises to 103, Iran declares day of mourning
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 03, 2024, 11:20 PM IST
More than 100 people were killed in Iran after two bombs exploded during a ceremony commemorating slain general Qasem Soleimani on the anniversary of his killing.
