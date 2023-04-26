International Court warrant against Putin; South Africa due to host BRICS summit

South Africa is not planning to quit the International Criminal Court, as earlier suggested by president Cyril Ramaphosa. Just hours before, Ramaphosa had said his African National Congress had decided to withdraw South Africa from the International Court. The president's office cited a communication error from the ruling A.N.C. Party. In march, the International Criminal Court announced an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. The warrant against the Russian president is based on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children. Russia denies the allegations. The I.C.C. arrest warrant meant that Pretoria, due to host the Brics Summit this year, would have to detain Putin on arrival. The arrest warrant for Putin, a sitting head of state of a permanent member of U.N. Security Council, is an unprecedented step for the Hague-based court. Russia is not a party to the international criminal court, so it was unclear if or how Putin could ever end up in the dock.