/Inside Brazil’s Harmonica factory keeping a musical tradition alive

In southern Brazil, a factory in the state of Santa Catarina is helping preserve the art of harmonica-making. The pocket-sized musical instrument, played by blowing and drawing air through a row of holes, has captivated musicians for generations. As mass production transforms the music industry, skilled craftsmen continue to keep traditional harmonica manufacturing alive. Their work ensures that the instrument's unique sound and cultural legacy endure for future generations. This story explores the craftsmanship, history, and passion behind one of the world's most beloved musical instruments.