The global balance of power just shattered. Watch the special report on how India is systematically rewriting the rules of the Indo-Pacific using lethal Brahmos supersonic cruise missile diplomacy. From sealing the Malacca and Lombok straits with Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines, to triggering massive diaspora waves in Australia and New Zealand, New Delhi has successfully nixed traditional Western dominance. Discover how India is building an alliance of real friends while others only managed to acquire dependents.