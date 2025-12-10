/IndiGo: Regulator Orders 10% Flight Cut, Jet Fuel Taxes and Airport Upgrades Under Scrutiny

IndiGo Chaos: India’s aviation regulator has ordered IndiGo to reduce its flight operations by 10% to stabilize the airline after widespread cancellations and disruptions. The move is part of a broader review that includes scrutiny of jet fuel taxes and airport infrastructure upgrades, with authorities aiming to address systemic issues in the sector. The government has also imposed fare caps and is monitoring IndiGo’s compliance with new pilot duty regulations, as passenger inconvenience and operational failures continue to prompt regulatory intervention.