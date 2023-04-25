Indigenous Amazon woman wins 2023 Goldman Environmental prize | WION Climate Tracker

An indigenous Amazon woman has been awarded the Goldman Environmental prize for 2023. This was to commemorate her campaign that stopped mining corporations from exploiting her people's indigenous territory in the Amazon rainforest. Thirty-eight-year-old Alessandra Korap Munduruk lives in the Sawré Muybu territory where her people reside under threat from miners. It has still not been formally recognized as an indigenous reservation. She called on President Lula Da Silva to do so urgently.