India's Manipur state on the boil, Internet has been snapped since first week of May | Details

Violence between members of Manipur's Kuki ethnic group, who mostly live in the hills, and Meiteis, the dominant community in the lowlands, erupted on may 3. Over 100 people have died. Both communities continue to accuse each other of atrocities. The internet has been snapped in the state since the first week of may. The Meitei community accounts for 53% of Manipur's population, but is confined to about 10% of the state's territory. They claim they are facing problems because of large-scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshis. The hill districts that account for much of the Indian state’s land mass are inhabited mostly by tribals. The Nagas, Kukis and other tribes are protected from encroachment by various laws. The Meitei community says it is seeking the same protections to safeguard lands.