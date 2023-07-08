India’s game plan for future wars: 5 tri-service commands with Indian Army, Navy, Air Force combined
What do you get when you combine the strengths of one of the world’s largest and strongest armed forces? The Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force will finally see the emergence of full-force theatre commands and it could happen within the coming months. India’s fighting regime is set to change forever with an integrated war machinery. Watch the game plan with Shivan Chanana to know about India's prep and strategy for future wars.