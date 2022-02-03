India's defence success story: Exports are thriving

Feb 03, 2022, 08:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Recently, the Philippines inked a deal worth $375 million for Indian BrahMos missiles. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a deal with the government of Mauritius, to export the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH Mark III).
