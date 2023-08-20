Indian submarine 'Vagir' en route Australia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
The Navy announced in a statement that INS Vagir, its fifth submarine of the Kalvari class, has been deployed since June of this year and will arrive in Fremantle, Australia, on Sunday. The submarine, which has its base in Mumbai, was commissioned into the Navy in January of this year.

