Indian PM to attend G7 summit & co-chair summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation
40 engagements are lined up & Narendra Modi will hold meetings with over two dozen leaders. The Indian Prime Minister will arrive in Japan later today. During the summit, he will speak at G7 sessions with partner countries, on subjects such as peace, stability & prosperity of a sustainable planet; food, fertiliser & energy security; health; gender equality; climate change & environment; resilient infrastructure; and development cooperation.