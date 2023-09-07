Indian PM Narendra Modi attends 20th ASEAN-India Summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Just two days before the G20 Summit Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jakarta to attend the 20th ASEAN India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit. Prime Minister Modi arrived at the Jakarta International Airport in the early hours of Thursday when he was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos