/UK economy at risk of ever-higher borrowing costs

UK markets plunged on Tuesday, triggering alarm as the British pound weakened sharply and 30-year government bond yields surged to their highest levels since 1998. The sharp selloff has intensified pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to stabilize the financial climate and present a credible budget that reassures global investors. With market volatility on the rise, all eyes are now on the UK government’s next fiscal move amid investor unease and economic uncertainty.