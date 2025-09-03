LOGIN
UK economy at risk of ever-higher borrowing costs

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 10:44 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 10:44 IST
UK markets plunged on Tuesday, triggering alarm as the British pound weakened sharply and 30-year government bond yields surged to their highest levels since 1998. The sharp selloff has intensified pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to stabilize the financial climate and present a credible budget that reassures global investors. With market volatility on the rise, all eyes are now on the UK government’s next fiscal move amid investor unease and economic uncertainty.

