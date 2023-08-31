Indian market gets battery-based energy storage products

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Energy transition has dominated discussions at barious global and regional summits and platforms. It has made its way into wider public discourse. To that end, Fluence India, is offering renewable battery based storage products for the Indian market. Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. Watch this to know more.

