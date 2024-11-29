The consulate general of India...in partnership with WITS business school in Johannesburg recently hosted the Matla-Urja energy conference. this two-day event brought together energy professionals, industry experts, and academics to discuss global trends shaping the future of energy in south africa and India. with a theme of "energy synergies"... the conference served as a platform to foster collaboration between these two nations as they work towards a more sustainable energy future. Watch to know more!