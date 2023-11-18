World Cup
Indian Celebs vs Deepfakes
WION Video Team
Nov 18, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
After Katrina Kaif and Rashmika Mandanna, a deepfake of actor Kajol has also surfaced on social media. Let's take a look at how deepfakes have taken over showbiz.
