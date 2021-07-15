Indian Cabinet approves DA hike from 17% to 28% for govt employees

Jul 15, 2021, 10:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Indian Cabinet has approved an 11% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners effective July 1. The DA and DR were frozen last year as the pandemic hit the country.
