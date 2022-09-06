Indian Bollywood song 'Kala Chashma' becomes global sensation

Sep 06, 2022
The song from a 2016 Bollywood film has sparked a viral dance trend. Why is it taking the internet by storm after six years of its release? This fun story may motivate you to put your dancing shoes on.
