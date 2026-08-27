/India Women Beat Germany 3-1 To Secure Fifth Place At Hockey World Cup

The Indian women’s hockey team has secured its best finish at the World Cup in more than half a century, ending its campaign with an impressive victory over Germany. India defeated world number five Germany 3-1 to finish fifth at the showpiece tournament. The result caps an encouraging campaign in which India narrowly missed out on a place in the semi-finals after suffering just one defeat in five games. India produced arguably its best performance of the tournament against Germany. Namit Kore scored twice, while Shika Chri added a field goal to give world number nine India a commanding three-goal advantage. Germany scored a late consolation goal in the final quarter, but India held on for a memorable victory. The fifth-place finish marks India’s best World Cup result since the inaugural 1974 edition, when the team finished fourth.