India is losing its youth to suicide at an alarming rate. As the numbers climb each year, the question looms large, what is driving the youth to such despair? Vikram Chandra addresses the pressing issue on The India Story with experts Dr. Lakshmi Vijayakumar, Consultant Psychiatrist and Founder of SNEHA NGO, and Dr. Rupamanjari Ghosh, Former Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi