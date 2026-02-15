LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India vs Pakistan: India Defeats Pakistan by 61 Runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium

India vs Pakistan: India Defeats Pakistan by 61 Runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 15, 2026, 22:59 IST | Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 22:59 IST
India vs Pakistan: India Defeats Pakistan by 61 Runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium
In a thrilling T20 World Cup clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs. The match showcased stellar performances from the Indian team, securing a dominant victory over their arch-rivals. Fans witnessed high-intensity cricket, with strategic batting, sharp bowling, and incredible fielding making it a memorable showdown. The win adds another historic chapter to the legendary India-Pakistan cricket rivalry.

Trending Topics

trending videos